Davido has the largest fanbase among all other Nigerian celebrities on Instagram and now he has broken his own record by becoming the first African to reach 15 million followers on Instagram.

The singer is far ahead of other Nigerian celebrities with this record breaking figure and it’s a win for him on his music career and also his income. He also remains the most followed Nigerian artsite on Twitter with a total of 6.1 million followers.

However, as large as his fanbase is, it’s weird that some international establishments still don’t know his identity well enough. A case like this pissed him off recently and he called out popular sports platform for calling him addressing him as American singer.

Davido took to his social media page to correct the error in the publication on Mail Online Sports. The reports states:

Tammy Abraham dances on the sofas and rubs shoulders with American singer Davido as Premier League stars make most of winter break in Dubai

Congratulations OBO!

See the photo below:

