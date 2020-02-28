Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, simply known as Davido has got a new addition into his 30 billion gang. The singer took to his social media page to show off his new pet dog. The French Bulldog was pictured sitting pretty in a fine duffle bag.

The christening of the dog may come as a shock to many but it;s Davido’s world, we only live in it. See lovely photos below

The French Bulldog aka Frenchie price varies depending on breed lines, location, coloring and other factors. On average, all French Bulldogs sold is $2,200. The French Bulldog price increases even more for dogs with an exceptional breeding history. Prices for top-quality dogs with outstanding breed lines can range from N2million – 4m.

HOT NOW