Sensational singer, Davido started music in year 2010, when he was just 17years old which sums to the total of 10years in the music industry and he is still doing great.

Davido made his music debut as a member of the music group KB International. He studied business administration at Oakwood University before dropping out to make beats and record vocal references.

He has been active in the music scene from 2010z. He rose to fame after releasing “Dami Duro”, the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo in 2012.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Davido took to Twitter to celebrate 1o years in the industry with a touching message.

He revealed that he is proud to have accomplished a successful career so far at the age of 27 “It’s crazy I’ll be 10 years in the industry this year !!!! not bad at 27”

See his tweet below:

It’s crazy I’ll be 10 years in the industry this year !!!! not bad at 27 🙏🏻 — Davido (@davido) February 26, 2020



