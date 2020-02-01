Davido and his fiancée, Chioma have shared photos of themselves as they depart Nigeria for Dubai with their son, Ifeanyi to attend the wedding ceremony of Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke.

The wedding will hold in Dubai tomorrow Sunday, February 2. See photos shared by Davido and Chioma below;

Theinfong recalls that Adewale Adeleke, was joined by their billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke and other family members on the 8th of December for his wedding introduction at his fiancee, Kani’s family house in Calabar, Cross River state today.

Adewale and his fiancee, Kani, got engaged in July and have kicked off their wedding preparations. The Adeleke family converged at the Airport to be airlifted in a round trip Calabar in a private Jet. Wale could be seeing greeting all the elders in the Adeleke family as they step into the family’s private jet.