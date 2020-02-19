A video fast trending on social media captures the moment Nigerian singer, Davido dodged a fan who attempted to hug him on stage.
In the video, the singer could be seen performing one of his hits songs when a male fan managed to climb the stage to get a hug from him.
Davido, hilariously, bent down, leaving the fan to hug his crew member behind him and the young man was immediately taken off the stage.
Watch the video below:
