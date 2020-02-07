This week is obviously for Nigerian afropop music star, Davido, regarding the number of headlines he has made in the past few days.

From stealing the shine at his brother’s wedding in Dubai, to showering expensive gifts to his fiancée and now he has made an appearance on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’ show in Atlanta and its one of the amazing videos you’ll see today.

Davido’s appearance on Comedy Central Roast, South Africa where he was seen roasting Pearl Thusi and rapper, AKA. last year hinted that he might be on Nick Cannon’s comedy show. The Wild n’ Out Show holds in Atlanta, Georgia which happens to be Davido’s childhood state and is hosted by actor, comedian, and rapper, Nick Cannon.

In a video that has gone viral, the “Risky” singer made a special appearance on the show, performing his hit track “Fall” and also in a freestyle segment called, ‘Wildstyle’ which has been trending on social media.

See the video below:

