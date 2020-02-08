Nigerian Afropop singer David Adeleke better known as Davido was almost run over by an excited fan who wanted a dance with his idol.

The singer who just arrived Lagos from Dubai this morning was a standout performer at the Lagos Marathon Event. While setting up the atmosphere with his hit track “Dami Duro”, an excited fam who took advantage of his close proximity to the stage hopped on for a dance with the star.

Unsuspecting Davido took a few steps back in fear before security personnel dashed in and usher the fan off the stage.

Watch the video below:

