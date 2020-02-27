Davido’s love for his children is simply unquantifiable by any measure and this was once again displayed by the afropop music star as he gushed over his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke today.

Hailey Veronica Adeleke is a product of the singer’s truncated relationship with his baby mama in USA, Amanda.

The singer has flown early, perhaps to spend time with his baby mama, Amanda and his daughter Hailey. A few minutes ago, the singer has taken to his IG page to share a photo of his daughter.

He noted on the photo, ‘When I see you I see me 🌸🌸🌸🌸‘