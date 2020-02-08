Davido who is still currently enjoying the Emirates after celebrating his brother’s wedding in Abu Dhabi last weekend, has broken yet another record with his 2017 hit track “If” which has now been watched a hundred million times on Youtube.

Davido is just good at what he does, a recent video showed the DMW boos performing during a freestyle segment called, ‘Wildstyle’ on Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out. Like that was not enough success to talk about this week, he has again made the news for the massive views on “If“.

Davido remains the most-streamed Nigerian artiste in the music industry. Now the singer has added another record to his profile, becomes the only Nigerian artiste with two music videos that have hit over 100 million views on YouTube. This comes just days after Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ achieved the same milestone.

