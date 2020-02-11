Valentine began early for Nigerian singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka Dbanj and his wife Didi Kilgrow as they were filmed having a nice time in the club.

D’banj welcomed a son with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow in the United States of America on Thursday, September 19, 2019 after suffering a tragic incident in 2018 when their first son, Dapo Oyebanjo the third.

The couple ever since losing their first child have been trying to get their groove back in leaps and bounds. We are glad to have our Kokomaster receiving some waist job from his wife.

Watch the video below:

