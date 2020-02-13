Popular writer and speaker, Reno Omokri has advised men ahead of Valentine’s Day.

February 14 as known by people across the globe is the day when love is being celebrated among one another, however Reno Omokri via a post on Twitter advised men on the day.

Reno Omokri took to the micro blogging site to state that men should beware os elastic which will increase their money and reduce their cash.

According to Reno, men should stay away from such ladies as he alos revealed how to know if a relationship is an Elastic love.

See his tweets below:

Dear men, Beware of elastic love. It is very popular on Valentines Day. It stretches when your money increases and reduces when your cash dries. How can you tell if she has #ElasticLove? Stop giving her your money and see if her affection reduces #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

Dear men, Beware of elastic love. It is very popular on Valentines Day. It stretches when your money increases and reduces when your cash dries. How can you tell if she has #ElasticLove? Stop giving her your money and see if her affection reduces#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) February 13, 2020

Reno Omokri have been consistent im dishing out word of advice to men I’m recent as he continue to put them through on life happenings.

