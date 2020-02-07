Mavin singer, Di’Ja has argued that the importance of motorcycle in Lagos state is greater than its disadvantage and she has slammed the Lagos state gov for seizing and damaging bikes and kekenapeps in the state.

Dija who announced few months ago that she is pregnant with her third child, took to Twitter to speak on what the Lagos government should focus on instead of getting rid of Okada and Keke Napep.

She wrote: “I understand Okada can be a nuisance but it also came into existence (as is) due to the traffic situation of Lagos. I don’t think one month was enough grace period for such a change.

We should focus on regulating PROPERLY and CONSISTENTLY not banning completely. People don’t depend on the government, they depend on themselves. There are so many pros and cons to all of this. Can we talk about it though?

However, with the recent cases of violence recorded, Di’ja reacted again by taking to her Twitter page to slam the Lagos State governor, for seizing and damaging bikes in the state. According to her, the riders are desperate and trying to earn money to feed their families. She also expressed sadness in the acts of racism and tribalism that citizens have been exhibiting in the past few days.

See her tweets below:

