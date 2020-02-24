Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, daughter to Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, seems to have a very hard working personality.

This is because Cuppy, who is also a artiste in a latest statement has revealed that she would soon debut her EP which she hinted is almost done.

She added that she would be in the studio till 6 am to ensure it is completed.

DJ Cuppy wrote via her handle on Twitter, “Working SOOOO hard on my debut EP! 88% done. Going to be in the studio till 6am tonight… I want all DJ Cuppy fans to be PROUD Cupcakes. May my hustle not be in vain oh Lord !!!”

The female Disc Jockey has done well for herself especially following the release of her song Gelato featuring Zlatan Ibile. Gelato happens to be one of her most trending and well received songs in the country.

Recently DJ Cupp said “I think the BEST thing about me is my personality… Come rain, shine, rich, poor, fat, thin- I’ll ALWAYS make you laugh somewhow. Ask anyone who’s met me!”

