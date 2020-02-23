Nigerian DJ and billionaire daughter Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy ran into Reality tv star Mercy Eke in the business class compartment of a plane.

The Billionaire daughter was so star struck when she saw Mercy who approached her with her phone for a selfie moment. Cuppy could be seen looking at Mercy in pure admiration. Cuppy shared the video on her insta stories and described Mercy Eke as an angel. The duo were home bound from London

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke who just returned from London seems to be having the time of her life since she started dating her new man Williexo. The duo in a PDA session on Instagram decided to confirm to the world that they are In a relationship

In an already deleted comment, Mercy professed love to Williexo on a photo uploaded on his Instagram page. Mercy Lambo marked her territory and sent out a memo that Williexo is the new man now. Continue reading

