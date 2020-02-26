Female music star, DJ Cuppy is set to release her Debut EP and she has given her fans the opportunity of choosing the title.

DJ Cuppy who is gradually building her empire in the entertainment industry gave fans the rare opportunity of having an impact in her forthcoming project.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner stated via a post on her Twitter page that the EP is done but she’s yet to give it a name and would love them to decide what the EP should be titled.

She tweeted;

My Cupcakes! 🧁✊🏾 You have been with me through this journey so YOU get to choose the title for my DEBUT EP! 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/6nPz1POSrK — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) February 26, 2020

Excited fans and followers of the singer and disk jockey have reacted swiftly to the post as they shared their thoughts on the title she should give the new EP.

DJ Cuppy will be eager to impress fans with the EP which will surely receive massive airwave across the street.

