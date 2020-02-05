Don Jazzy has a quite commendable relationship with former Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage who they worked together on the label for seven years that he signed him.

They have quite an enviable relationship and today being the queen’s birthday, Jazzy just had to wish her.

He simply shared a picture of Tiwa with the caption; “Everybody shout out to Queen T @tiwasavage . HAPPY BIRTHDAY ❤️.”

Tiwa Savage left Mavin Records some months back for a wider and international platform, Universal Music Group, has just sent an emotional Instagram message to her former boss, Don Jazzy.

