Curvy and sexy actress, Anita Joseph has warned trolls who tend to advise celebrities on how to live their life to stay off her page.

The rate at which fans trolls celebrities on social media is now alarming and Anita Joseph does not want such on her page.

Anita Joseph via a post on her IG warned trolls to stay off her lane as she noted that her page is meant for good vibes only.

She wrote:

“If you’re so bitter with Life dont blame anyone ..

Please don’t come to my page to pull to Advise me on how to Live”

My page is for good vibes only”

If my page doesn’t make you smile (HAPPY)

Then you have a Deep spritual problem…

Na palm oil 7bottles and hypo 7packs them go use baf you 😳7times … because 7 is a divine no 👋

Anita Joseph have been flaunting her husband on the Gram in recent gushing and writing some sweet words about their union.

The pair got married in a low key wedding ceremony that was attended by only family members of both celebrities.

