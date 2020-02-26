Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has issued a stern warning to singer and songwriter, Jaywon to desist from drinking alcohol before swimming.

Kemi Olunloyo made the call after Jaywon posted a picture of himself in a swimming pool with a bottle of alcohol with him.

Despite being known for her controversial statement, Kemi Olunloyo cautioned the award winning singer to stop the habit as she reveals the negative impact it might cause to his body.

Kemi Olunloyo posted:

Kemi Olunloyo was recently in a war of words with singer and songwriter, Davido and his girlfriend Chioma.

