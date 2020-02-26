Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has issued a stern warning to singer and songwriter, Jaywon to desist from drinking alcohol before swimming.
Kemi Olunloyo made the call after Jaywon posted a picture of himself in a swimming pool with a bottle of alcohol with him.
Despite being known for her controversial statement, Kemi Olunloyo cautioned the award winning singer to stop the habit as she reveals the negative impact it might cause to his body.
Kemi Olunloyo posted:
HAAAA!!!! @jaywonjuwonlo Dangerous O!!!☠️😬😬😳 #Drkemi mode: Absolutely no drinking alcohol or eating food before swimming. I don't want to lose you now. This picture is too strong a message. Alcohol can also cause your body temperature to become lower than normal, so if the water is cold you're much more likely to suffer from hypothermia. It sounds scary, but it's easy to stay safe when playing in the pool. If you plan on swimming, don't drink before you go in. 🏊🏾♀️ 🏊🏾♀️ Same with food O!😲 After a big meal, blood will be diverted away from your arms and legs, towards your stomach's digestive tract. And if your limbs don't get enough blood flow to function, they are NUMB O and you're at risk of drowning. Listen to the Most Intelligent woman in Nigeria 🇳🇬 Oluwajuwonlo but we must not fall into ignorance. A lot of your fans may even copy this. Educate them. Your mama has spoken. With files from Wikipedia #drkemiolunloyo #kemitalkshealth
Kemi Olunloyo was recently in a war of words with singer and songwriter, Davido and his girlfriend Chioma.
