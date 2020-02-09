The long awaited Feb 14th known as Valentine’s day or Lovers Day is few days away. While the main aim of the celebration is to celebrate love with people around us, many people especially the youths have given it another meaning and they see it as a day to fulfill their lustful desires.

This was one of the reasons that made a Nigerian father write to his daughter as he sent her a message to keep her virginity on Valentine’s day. This is because Valentine’s is day most girls who are virgins tends to be deflowered.

The father sent her an SMS reminding her that virginity is important to Jesus Christ and it would not be fair if she loses in exchange for a wrap of Sharwama and soft drink.

The lady posted the text message her dad sent to her on social media.

