It’s a full house on Twitter NG this weekend as the drags and subs keep dropping left and right. A Nigerian lady identified as Dejokecarew in her recent tweets, called out a twitter vendor after she recommended her services to one of her close friends.

According to Dejoke, the referred vendor allegedly slept with the client’s husband after he made advances at her. Her tweets are gaining massive attention as everyone on Twitter kept a vigil all night in hopes of her dropping the real identity of the food vendor.

“I introduced you to a client and you went ahead and slept with her husband.

Why? How?

Even when the stupid man asked you out or offered you whatever he gave you why didn’t you say NO?

What happened to telling me, knowing how close I am to this “client”?”

Read her tweets below

I’m so hurt. I feel very bad right now! Omg. 😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥 — 𝑀𝑒𝓇𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓉 ✨🛍 (@dejokecarew) February 22, 2020

