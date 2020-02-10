Paul Okoye and 2019 Big Brother naija winner, Mercy Eke have been linked together several times in the past week alone. However, there is nothing extraordinary about their relationship except that it’s strictly business.

Paul Okoye featured Mercy as a vixen in a new video for his song and they have been promoting the music video in anticipation for its release. Recently, Mercy paraded a Lamborghini Aventador on her social media page from the same video shoot.

This will be the last video the Mercy will feature in. She revealed that the end of her career as a video vixen is here, stating that she promised to do only one more job after the BBNaija show before ending her video vixen career.

See below;

