Recall the female Gokada rider, Sandra who revealed the staggering amount she was earning daily, working as a Gokada rider in a viral video?

Well, the viral video got the attention of popular charity organization, Kokun Foundation who presented a brand new Toyota Corolla 2004 to the OND graduate who was on internship with Gokada before the Lagos state crackdown on Motorcycles and tricycles from plying major routes across the state.

In series of posts on the foundation’s social media page, videos and photos of the car presentation to Sandra were shared with the public.

Watch video below:

