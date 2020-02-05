Recall the female Gokada rider, Sandra who revealed the staggering amount she was earning daily, working as a Gokada rider in a viral video?
Well, the viral video got the attention of popular charity organization, Kokun Foundation who presented a brand new Toyota Corolla 2004 to the OND graduate who was on internship with Gokada before the Lagos state crackdown on Motorcycles and tricycles from plying major routes across the state.
In series of posts on the foundation’s social media page, videos and photos of the car presentation to Sandra were shared with the public.
Watch video below:
It’s a beautiful amazing Tuesday! Guess what? I have seen Sandra who ride go lads who collected as Hire purchase but unfortunately she can’t drive it again due to government ban! But, God as prove himself, Today we Dash sandra a new Toyota Corolla 2004 for Uber to sustain her to feed herself, family and also use it to send her self to school in Yabatech! My People let’s not merely say that we love each other; let us show the truth by our actions! God bless Chinonso okoye! #Kokun Foundation
