The Federal Government via the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy has limited Nigerians to three sims per persons.

It is unknown how the FG intends to carry this out.

This was made public by the Minister in charge, Isa Ali-Pantami in a latest statement.

According to him, the already registered SIM cards are to be updated with the NIN before December 1, 2020.

He also directed the NCC to see to it that newly registered sim cards are registered with a NIN number for Nigerians while foreigners are to use their International passport or Visa.