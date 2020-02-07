Following the Visa ban placed on Nigerians by the United States President, Donald Trump, the Nigerian Government in a reviewed reciprocity policy has reduced the Visa fees for Americans by $20.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede also confirmed the latest development as he said the visa application charges for American citizens was slashed from $180 to $160.

The information was conveyed in a memo marked NIS/HQ/CGI/806/7 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affair

All Nigerian missions were asked to immediately implement the new visa charges and discontinue the old fee broken down as “$160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees.

The Nigerian Government at the moment are trying to work out policies in order to get out of the visa ban the United State placed on this country.

With the latest move, the US might reconsider the country and push for further discussion on how to remove the ban.

