Popular social commentator and motivational speaker Abisoye Olukoya Michael, popularly known as Oyemykke has caused uproar on social media after he made a shocking statement about Fireboy dml.

With Fireboy currently the wave of the moment, Oyemykke has revealed that he does not know what the ‘Scatter’ crooner looks like.

Oyemykke via a post on his Instagram Page noted that despite the fact that Fireboy has one of the best albums in the country, he has not been showing his face in music videos.

The Instagram celebrity lamented that Fireboy inability to show himself in the videos have prevented him from knowing what he looks like.

Watch video of Oyedepo lamenting below:

Oyemykke is famously known for his motivational posts on the social media platform.

However, his latest comments on Fireboy will sure ignite the wrath of his fans who are addicted to his music.

