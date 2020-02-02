Lovely photos and videos have emerged from the wedding between Adewale Adeleke and his beautiful bride Kani in Dubai. The Adeleke family has been in Dubai for days and the wedding of their son has been making rounds on the internet all morning.

Photos and videos from the lavish wedding are littered across Social Media platforms as the wedding guests could not wait to show off their attires. See photos and videos below:

Adewale Adeleke, was joined by their billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke and other family members on the 8th of December for his wedding introduction at his fiancee, Kani’s family house in Calabar, Cross River state.

Adewale and his fiancee, Kani, got engaged in July and have kicked off their wedding preparations. The Adeleke family converged at the Airport to be airlifted in a round trip Calabar in a private Jet. Wale could be seeing greeting all the elders in the Adeleke family as they step into the family’s private jet.

