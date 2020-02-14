Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her boo MC Fish are getting married today February 14 2020. The curvy actress who announced her wedding two weeks ago with lovely pre-wedding photos is set to walk down the aisle in a private ceremony.
We obtained scruffy photos of the actress donned in a beautiful wedding dress from Stella Dimoko Korkus who dropped the first photos of the wedding ceremony. See below
More updates to follow…
