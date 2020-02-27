Former Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam recounts her experiences on pregnancy in a new tweet that she published on her Twitter page on Thursday.

The reality star who got married to her fellow reality star, TeddyA, explained that pregnancy changes women.

According to the 30 year old reality star, she does not believe how she looks now because pregnancy has changed her looks.

“Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.”

See Tweet below;

Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing. — Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) February 26, 2020

HOT NOW