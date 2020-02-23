An officer with the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS identified as Christopher Akpan has reportedly slumped and died while inside his office.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Christopher Akpan, died on Friday after he returned from an operation and went to the bathroom to freshen up, PM Express reports.

He was said to have slumped and was down unconscious before some other officers discovered what happened and rushed him to an undisclosed hospital where doctors merely certified him dead and the corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy report.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as autopsy reports haven’t been released to the public. However, Many of his colleagues said the death came as a shock to them because he was in a vigorous state of health a day before he passed on

The late Akpan was former Station Officer of FSARS before he was elevated to a higher position before his eventual death.

He hailed from Akwa Ibom State and was married with children who reside at Okota Barracks in Lagos.

Since the incident happened, some of his colleagues had expressed shock over the incident describing the late Akpan as a disciplined officer, who worked diligently and professionally with his other colleagues.