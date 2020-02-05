Nigerian actress and producer, Funke Akindele wrote a short note to Tiwa Savage on Instagram as she celebrates 40th birthday today, 5th of February. She is one of the few that have dedicated a post on their page to wish the songstress a happy birthday.

She wrote on her social media page;

Happy birthday Queen T❤️❤️❤️ God bless you more darling. Enjoy your day

Tiwa Savage has come a long way in the entertainment industry and her music career has elevated her from the depth of poverty such that she no longer checks price tags before purchasing items.

The singer disclosed on Instagram today that she is less bothered about price tags at this stage of her life and financial status.

She shared a photo of herself with the caption; Don’t even check price tags no more 😝