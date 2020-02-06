Big Brother Naija star, Khafi Kareem and Gedoni continue to write their love storie and the parts are getting more interesting as it reads more pages day after day.

Khafi recently launched a business – ‘a cup of Khafi mugs’ and Gedoni decided to congratulate her on it. He posted a proud but also sweet message to his fiancee.

Not just only because it’s Wednesday

:

Not just cause of the things I feel for you but cause of the things I do not feel for anyone else but you. 🌹🖤

:

Not just for the many beautiful things you do and are to me; but cause of the many little things you do not even know you’re doing.

Congratulations Love on the launch of your #acupofkhafimugs @thekhafishop👏🏿💪🏿

:

#Ediye #WCW #supportsystem #everythingandmore

#Godpikin

I love you forever and a day more #mySunshine💋🌹💋

