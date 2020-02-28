Nigerian blogger, Noble Igwe in a recent statement has opposed to the norm of children sending money to their aged parents.

The 41-year-old media personality claimed that such act is a scam and was invented. According to him, parents should be prepared for their retirement.

He insisted that children do not owe their parents anything and that parents should stop putting their children under pressure by always taking from them.

Noble Igwe tweeted; ”The biggest scam ever invented by parents was/is making their children send them money in their own age. I repeat, you don’t owe your parents anything. They were here before you and should have prepared for old age. Parents are always taking and taking. Stop the pressure!”

His statement has, however, received wild criticism as many Nigerians have started tackling him on social media.

HOT NOW