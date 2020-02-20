Who would have thought the shippers association of Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema’s relationship will end up tearing apart the latter if they stop existing as a couple? Well here we have it, Ike was apparently a favorite due to his affiliate with Queen Mercy.

The mercenaries have come in full force at Ike barely minutes after their Queen jumped off his ship. Ike confirmed the split between him and Mercy after she flew to London for a romantic getaway with Williexo whom she has been flirting with on Social media long before now.

See some reactions below and you’d wonder if they ever meant well for Ike while he was dating Mercy:

