Nigerian gospel musician Osinachi Joseph professionally known as Sinach gave birth to her first child in November at 46years old, five years after he married her husband Joe Egbu.

Months after the baby’s birth, the parents have dedicated their adorable daughter in the house of God. They shared the news via their respective pages on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Sinach, in the caption that accompanied her post, noted that the feeling of happiness can sometimes overflow and one can only be grateful and filled with gratitude to the lord.

“I think happiness can sometimes overflow and you can only be grateful forever and just say thank you lord!” her note read in part.

The singer also thanked close friends and family members that joined them at the church dedication ceremony.

See her post below:

Similarly, her husband while sharing the news of their daughter’s dedication on his page, noted that he wishes his paternity leave could be extended.

Check out his post below:

HOT NOW