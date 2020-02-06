As part of their scheduled routine after the the wedding ceremony of her brother in-law, Adewale Adeleke, Chioma and and Davido have turned Arabs, rocking their Jalabiya outfits with pride on the desert cruise they had today.

The couple has paired in a black and white; whilst Chioma dazzles in black, Davido stuns in white!

And they have both accessorized to look their best.

Just yesterday, Davido reassured his girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland of his love. The relationship keeps waxing stronger regardless of the breakup rumours coming from different quarters.

The couple took to the club two nights ago alongside some of the DMW crew and Davido could be seen paying extra attention to his woman.

Right on there, he purchased her an early Valentine’s gift. A Patek Phillips wristwatch and knelt down to pronounce Chioma for life in the middle of the club.

