Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter Meraiah Ekeinde are celebrating their birthday today.

The excited mother of four who shares the same birthday with her second daughter fondly called Mimi took to her Instagram page to celebrate her baby girl with old photos of them over the years. She wrote:

Happy Birthday to Us!

I waited till it’s 12midnight where you are @miiimiii_eto do this a Post!

My Twinnie, My Love, My baby ( not a teenager anymore …arghhhh) I Love You ! ❤️💕😘 You’re a Ball of Light. Never Angry , Always Happy! Always Thoughtful ! Our Supermodel , Our Fashionista, our Diplomatic Mimi. My Bestie, you chose to come into this world on my birthday and I’m truly grateful for the Joy thus has Continued to bring me. I Love you.

On this day, I wish you Even More Wisdom, Peace, Good health and Definitely God’s Favor . We call you Miss Beauty and Brains … permit me to share that title with you. 😜

Happy birthday to Us!!!!! Yahhhhhh

🥂💃🏼🥂❤️🥂🎊🥂🍾🥂🎊🥂

Omotola Is celebrating her 42nd birthday today while her daughter Meraiah is clocking 20years today. The beautiful young lady graduated last summer with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and an Associate of Arts in merchandise products developments. Beauty and brains we’ve got there

