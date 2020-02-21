Reality TV champ, Mercy Eke seems to be having the time of her life since she started dating her new man Williexo. The duo in a PDA session on Instagram decided to confirm to the world that they are In a relationship

In an already deleted comment, Mercy professed love to Williexo on a photo uploaded on his Instagram page. Mercy Lambo marked her territory and sent out a memo that Williexo is the new man now.

You would recall Ike Onyema was quizzed as to what his response would be after Mercy allegedly dumped for Williexo, the reality TV confidently said he’d get a new partner soon. Read below:

