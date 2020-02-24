The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the murder of former Remo Stars Asst. Captian Tiyamiyu Kazeem who was allegedly killed by men of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad along Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway on Saturday, 22 February, 2020.
In their reaction to the alleged killing of Nigerian footballer, Tiyamiyu ‘Kaka’ Kazeem, by a SARS operative, the Ogun State Police Command stated that the player jumped off the moving vehicle, thereby killing himself.
Kazeem, who was the assistant captain and defender of Remo Stars Football Club was reportedly on his way to Sagamu from Abeokuta with one of his teammates when they ran into SARS operatives who profiled Kazeem as a ‘yahoo boy.’
Despite tendering his means of identification which shows he is a professional footballer playing in the Nigeria National League, the officers insisted on taking them to a nearby station. While on their way, one of the officers allegedly pushed Tiyamiyu to a moving vehicle, leading to his death.
Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi provided a contradicting statement, saying Kazeem was knocked down by a moving vehicle while trying to escape from Police.
He also disclosed that Kazeem’s arrest was ordered after he was suspected to be wearing a military outfit.
According to the Public Relations Officer, the Ogun State Police commissioner has ordered the immediate arrest of the officer involved in the footballer’s death.
Read the full statement below.
“A Police Inspector attached to Zonal Intervention Squad Obada-Oko in Abeokuta said to have received information about the deceased that he always put on military apparel knowing fully well that he is not a military personnel.
“Based on the information, the Inspector went to Shagamu and saw the deceased putting on a military cap consequent upon which he got him arrested.
“On the way to Abeokuta, the vehicle they were traveling with developed a mechanical fault and while the officer was trying to rectify the fault, the arrested person jumped down from the vehicle to escape.
“In his bid to run across the road, an oncoming vehicle which is on high speed knocked him down and he died on the spot.”
“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, has ordered the immediate arrest of the officer for his unprofessional act of leaving an arrested person alone in the vehicle.
“A full-scale investigation into the case has commenced by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”
