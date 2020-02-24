The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the murder of former Remo Stars Asst. Captian Tiyamiyu Kazeem who was allegedly killed by men of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad along Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway on Saturday, 22 February, 2020.

In their reaction to the alleged killing of Nigerian footballer, Tiyamiyu ‘Kaka’ Kazeem, by a SARS operative, the Ogun State Police Command stated that the player jumped off the moving vehicle, thereby killing himself.

Kazeem, who was the assistant captain and defender of Remo Stars Football Club was reportedly on his way to Sagamu from Abeokuta with one of his teammates when they ran into SARS operatives who profiled Kazeem as a ‘yahoo boy.’

Despite tendering his means of identification which shows he is a professional footballer playing in the Nigeria National League, the officers insisted on taking them to a nearby station. While on their way, one of the officers allegedly pushed Tiyamiyu to a moving vehicle, leading to his death.