Nigerian indigenous singer and song writer, Adekunle Gold has lamented on the high level of heat in Lagos State in recent times.

The singer in his statement revealed the heat is so much it look as if the AC is no longer working.

He took to Twitter to say “AC no dey work for Lagos again. sigh.”

However, a fan of his decided to make a joke out it by saying maybe the AC being used by the singer was made in China.

He responded by saying ‘Maybe.’

The situation of heat in the country has called for concern as many people especially in the southern part are complaining.

Some people are already hoping the rain comes on time to take away the heat while others wish harmattan, which they complained about in December and early january will return.

HOT NOW

Father of murdered footballer refuses to let go of the SARS officer who allegedly killed his son

Toke Makinwa’s birthday message to Adesua Etomi reveals too much – Was Adesua really a good girl?

We ain’t gonna lie, we don’t know him- Americans react after Davido got recognized during an NBA game