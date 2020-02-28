A terrified Nigerian man has taken to Social media to seek for help as he claims to be the UBER driver that picked up the Italian man infected with Coronavirus at Lagos Airport.

The man identified as Bold Yemi on Twitter said he picked up an European man on the date the federal ministry of health announced the arrival of the infected patient. Petrified to the marrows, Yemi cried out on social media by narrating his encounter with the white passenger he picked up. Read below:

”I had contact with Italian citizen the day before yesterday. Am an uber driver i picked him at airport. We talk,gist and laugh together. We even dine together… My name is olugbenga bodunrin. 08136464040”

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

