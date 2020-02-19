Heavyweight Boxer, Anthony Joshua is currently on a visit to his home country, Nigeria and he paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi at his Palace.

The world champion who is a native of Sagamu, Ogun state was earlier pictured enrolling for the National Identity card yesterday at one of the Commission’s nationwide offices.

It was cheers and excitement at the Akarigbo of Remoland’s palace as the king welcomes one of his prominent subjects, Anthony Olufemi Joshua. The boxer is having a hectic trip to Nigeria as he’s billed for special appearance at Popular a Lagos club, Quilox.

Checkout lovely photos below:

