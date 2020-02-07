Nollywood actor, Timini Egbedun has exposed a lady dying for his attention in the DM but attacking him in the comment section.

With celebrities used to be a victim of trolls and critics on social media, Timini Egbedun’s case was quite awful as the lady in question tends to care for him in the DM but hate him in the comments section.

Timini Egbedun via a post on his Twitter handle exposed the young lady who seems annoyed at the actors reaction to her request in the DM.

The young actor was engaged in an intimate chat with the young lady who seems to have a crush on Timini Egbedun, however, she was not given an eye by the actor.

See their conversation below:

In the dm In the comment section pic.twitter.com/wvjtBwwAPJ — Timini Egbuson (@_Timini) February 7, 2020

Timinini Egbedun has continue his rise to stardom as he was nominated for the Best actor in a drama for his role in blockbuster movie, Elevator Baby.

