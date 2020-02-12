An unidentified lady took to Snapchat to publicly call out her friend she identified as “Ada” for sleeping with her boyfriend.

A major highlight of the 17 seconds video was the moment the lady showed off her friend’s father she slept with as payback to her friend who allegedly slept with her boyfriend.

The lady was heard saying;

“Ada you slept with my boyfriend, see now I’m in the hotel room with your father. Hello honey say hello

The alleged father of her friend at that point said “hello”.

HOT NOW

How Adeniyi Johnson almost ran out in just undies after wife, Seyi Edun, surprised him on his birthday (Video/ Photos)

Tragedy as mother of two boys who wanted a girl dies 24hrs after giving birth to a baby girl (Photos)

What Saidi Balogun told Iyabo Ojo about Faithia William at his birthday dinner (Video)