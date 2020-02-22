Rita Daniels, the celebrity mother of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed that her daughter got married as a virgin.

Regina Daniels became the sixth wife of 59-year-old Billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko last year. A marriage which came with controversies owing to the age differences.

However, the latest statement by the actress’ mother, Rita that her beautiful daughter saved her virginity for marriage came as a bit of surprise.

The details of her revelation is contained in Regina’s new magazine which was launched on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Sheraton hotel, Abuja.

Regina Daniels took to her page on Instagram to announce the first edition of the new magazine titled ‘Regina Magazine’ which sells for N2000 per copy.

We believe the latest revelation by her mother is meant to attracted fans and critics to check out the new magazine.

