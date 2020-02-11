Actor Adeniyi Johnson has shared pictures showing how he was surprised by his wife, Seyi Edun, on his birthday after placing a bet with her. According to him, he had placed a wager with his wife that he would not fall for any stunt that may be pulled on him on his birthday this year.

Despite beefing up himself for the onslaught of his wife, Adeniyi Johnson still fell for a romantic surprise Seyi Edun organized for him. Showing appreciation to his wife, he wrote:

“STORY STORY….. Hmmm I came to Ibadan to jejely work o.. na their den come burst me o….. all because I had a bet with madam that no surprise will work this year see what she did… proper set up… she decided to win my money but lets be realistic…. I said on my birthday oo.. thank God I don wear trouser o… if not..





hmmm… na bread I wan go arrange make man pikin chop before my naughty friend called me out like say he saw a snake and the next thing I heard is my favourite song from the saxophonist (OLORUN TO TOBI OLORUN BABA AGBA)… I know you know the song… dance I no fit dance I just dey laugh like mumu… initially I thought it was my guys plan i no know say he is part of the coup ni… even his security guy played along… snapping me with a phone wey no get camera..hmmm….



what do I call this bayi nitori olorun? Pre-birthday surprise? …. God bless the day I found you… you make everyday memorable… thanks darling wife OLUWASEYI ASHABI JOHNSON… I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK @i_am_shai .. and to my paddy who joined in planning despite drinking and gisting with me till late last night.. my Ibadan landlord… I appreciate u @danieloluwayomidavid ….. @xquisite.surprises thanks for being professional… if you are in Ibadan please patronize them they will surely delivered”.

Watch Video below

