Controversial rapper and singer Naira Marley in a latest statement on Saturday has revealed how he got back his Twitter account that was hacked some weeks ago.

Recall that Fans of the rapper were put in a state of shock after the ‘Soapy’ crooner account was hacked by an unknown hacker.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Naira Marley revealed that the account was hacked several times and he also made attempts to retrieve the same account, which was at a time successful.

But at a point, the hacker got back the account, and he had to hack the thief before he could finally recover the account, after which he did everything possible to have the account secured.

Watch Video:

Naira Marley talks on how his twitter a/c was hacked and how he got it back. Our president is Back!! 💀😈 pic.twitter.com/9CyXF793W5 — uncle kelechi † (@_igwilo) February 21, 2020

Naira Marley has gained a lot of followers on his Twitter account as he has managed to remain relevant by constantly updating them with dramas and savages amidst his controversial lifestyle.

