Reports have been making rounds all day about a former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside after confessing that he used to sleep with virgins in order to get rich through diabolical means. Idah Peterside, a former goalkeeper of the Nigerian senior national team, Super Eagles have recounted some facts about his past.

Repentant Idah Peterside who is now an anointed man of God confessed on Tuesday morning during an interview on Brila FM that growing up, he slept with virgins just to succeed in his pursuits as a great goalkeeper.

According to the pastor, he was so hungry for fame and money to the extent that he joined men of the underworld in their questionable activities.

He revealed that his task was to initiate women by having sex with virgins.

“It was so bad for me that I even went into demonic worship; I was involved in occultism and people didn’t know,”

“I did all that because I wanted money and fame which were not coming. My case was so bad that I used to have meetings with snakes. Mine was top class; it was crazy.”

“What actually took me to the next level in occultism was dependent on the number of women I slept with because my covenant was to initiate women.

“I didn’t sleep with them for love or any relationship; my mission was just to initiate them and move on,” he recounted.

