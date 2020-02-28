Nigerian socialite based in Dubai, Hushpuppi seems to be ready to get married as he in a latest statement dropped the conditions to be fulfilled before he can get married.

Going by his flamboyant lifestyle, it is not a hidden fact that Hushpuppi can get married to any girl of his dream.

However, he disclosed that he would get married only if the family of the wife will be the one to pay for the ceremony.

He made this known during a question and answer series via his Instagram handle.

Hushpuppi said,

It is surprising to note that despite spending lavishly on cloths and cars, Hushpuppi is not willing to spend on his wedding ceremony.

The socialite was spotted at the wedding ceremony of Davido’s elder brother’s wedding in Dubai and he was spotted spending money.

Owing to his lavish lifestyle, Hushpuppi has been able to have a huge fan base especially on Instagram.

