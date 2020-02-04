Dubai based Nigerian big boy Ray Hushpuppi has called out the ladies who have been sending him love messages via Instagram since videos of him spraying dollars on Wale Adeleke and his bride, Kani littered the internet.

Reacting to this, Hushpuppi’s followers flooded his comment section to hail him and some girls also offered relationship proposals.

The Dubai-based big boy has now turned down their requests with a new video.

The Real Estate developer shared a funny clip of some Ghanian students singing and he captioned it:

To everyone offering me free relationship since video of me spraying dollars surfaced

Hushpuppi who is based in Dubai was a guest at the event and he made his presence felt by raining dollar notes on the bride and groom as they have their first dance.

