Nigerian pop star Davido has today recorded a new feat as his album ‘A Good time’, his single ‘Risky’ going double platinum and his single ‘Blow My Mind’ going platinum as well. A portrait was presented to Davido during a dinner hosted by Sony Entertainment Industry in South Africa

Chioma has taken to her Instagram page to send a special message to her husband who has just hit a massive mark in digital sales. She said ‘So proud of my husband😍😍 Congrats baby’.

See the message below.

Trust Davido not to let go of any chance at public display of affection, he swiftly responded by calling her ‘Iyawo mi’. Which translates to ‘My wife’ in English.

HOT NOW